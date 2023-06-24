'Would have never declared': Pietersen reveals he 'walked up' to McCullum, asked him to 'explain' Edgbaston decision

England faced a narrow defeat to Australia in the Ashes opener, leading fans and former cricketers alike to raise questions over their aggressive approach in Tests – a style of play more commonly referred to as ‘Bazball’ by the English fans. Ben Stokes' decision to declare the England innings at 393/8 on the opening day of the Test was, in hindsight, heavily criticised by a host of former cricketers, with many believing it to be the primary reason behind the defeat at Edgbaston.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen said he was surprised by Ben Stokes' declaration(Getty Images)

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has now revealed that he actually went up to side's head coach Brendon McCullum and asked him the reason behind the declaration. Pietersen stated that while he's all in for aggressive brand of cricket, he would've “never” declared the innings at that point.

“I love the positivity. But it’s just this series, in particular, that I still need to get my head around. I actually walked up to McCullum on the Saturday and said, ‘Please explain this to me because I don’t understand it’. I have done that my whole career. I gave you a spray in Australia in 2006. I was like, ‘Dude what are you saying and why are you saying this?'" Pietersen said in an interaction with former England captain Nasser Hussain, as quoted by Daily Mail.

"We are at a time where Test cricket needs something to turn itself around because there is so much competition. But I am answering this slowly because I am still not 100 per cent sure… No, I would never have declared. Because against Australia, first day of the Ashes, 393, thinking you’ve got enough on a flat wicket," he added.

Stokes had declared the innings with close to 20 minutes remaining for the end of day's play. However, both Stokes and McCullum strongly defended their decision following the loss, with the English captain stating that the idea was to try and get a breakthrough at the end of the day.

