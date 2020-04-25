Would have them to bat for my life: David Warner picks 3 best batsmen of the world

cricket

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 21:59 IST

Australia opener David Warner, who is himself regarded as one of the modern-day greats, picked three best batsmen of the world currently. Warner named his top three in an Instagram live session with New Zealand captain and Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Kane Williamson.

With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, sportspersons have been taking to social media to interact with each other as well as fans as sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or suspended.

Warner named India’s Virat Kohli, Australia’s Steve Smith and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and said he would pick these three to bat for his life.

“I would have you, Smithy (Steve Smith) and Virat to bat for my life,” he said.

Warner also asked Williamson to explain the emotions that came with the loss in the 2019 World Cup final and the Kiwi skipper said: “That was a very emotional time. But it was kind of hard to be emotional right at that point in time. You were still very much looking at the next task at that time despite the ‘n’ number of things outside of your control.

“It can happen in any cricket game, but just that in this context, it was a World Cup game. After the game, it was quite difficult to make sense of it. I think the thing we could reflect and be proud of was the cricket we played.

“We saw throughout the World Cup how much the surfaces varied and what the good score was. 230-240 was quite competitive and we managed to get a competitive total in the final at Lord’s. To come out and take wickets on the surface was quite good as well.

“After the game, I just didn’t feel I had the right to complain too much just because we were able to put out a strong performance. It was decided by the things which were outside your control.”