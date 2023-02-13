Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming: When and where to watch Women's Premier League 2023 Auction live, online and on TV

cricket
Published on Feb 13, 2023 07:23 AM IST

The WPL 2023 Auction will be held in Mumbai, on Monday. The auction will see 24 players listed at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh.

The WPL 2023 Auction will be held in Mumbai.(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

With 409 players to go under the hammer, the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 Auction will take place on Monday, February 13, in Mumbai. Earlier, the BCCI had revealed that it had received 1525 registrations, out of which 246 Indians and 163 overseas players made the cut. 24 players have listed themselves at the highest base price of 50 lakh, and it consists of 14 overseas and 10 Indian cricketers. The highest base price list includes Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone and Deandra Dottin. Also, the members of the winning Indian U-19 T20 World Cup team have been registered for the auction too. Also, the five franchises will have a purse of 12 crore.

When and where to watch the WPL 2023 Auction in India?

The WPL 2023 Auction will be held at the JIO Convention Centre in Mumbai, on Monday (February 13). It will begin from 2:30 PM IST.

Which television channels will broadcast the WPL 2023 Auction live in India?

In India, the WPL 2023 Auction will broadcasted live on television via Sports18.

Where to watch live streaming of WPL 2023 Auction in India?

The WPL 2023 Auction will be live streamed in India via Jio Cinema.

