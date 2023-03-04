WPL 2023 opening ceremony Live: Glitzy opening ceremony starts at 6.25pm
- WPL 2023 opening ceremony Live: Catch live updates of the opening ceremony of the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League here.
WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: The Women's Premier League (WPL) kicks off at last and it does so in a flurry of lights and superstars at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani are slated to perform to mark the start of the league. Punjabi pop star AP Dhillon is also set to perform. The ceremony itself is set to start at 6.25pm, with the toss for the opening match between the Gujarat Giants and the Mumbai Indians slated to take place at 7.30pm. The whole affair has been pushed back by half an hour, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) making the announcement earlier in the day.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 04 Mar 2023 06:16 PM
WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: Today's schedule
Gates Open: 4 PM IST
Opening Ceremony: 6:25 PM IST
Match - Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians
Toss: 7:30 PM IST
Match Start: 8 PM IST
-
Sat, 04 Mar 2023 06:05 PM
WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: Bridging the gap with Australia
Australia are the undisputed leaders in women's cricket. Moreover, the WBBL is the oldest women's T20 league and so, the talk of the town has been whether the WPL will help India bridge the gap with Australia. "Definitely for Australia and England the WBBL and Hundred have worked very well and after those tournaments they've got so much young talent. After the WPL we are also going to get some good talent and I'm sure the difference you're talking about [between India and Australia sides] we'd love to cut down. When you see good talent coming up, you're definitely going to make a good team after the WPL," said Harmanpreet.
-
Sat, 04 Mar 2023 05:53 PM
WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: The performers
This is what the BCCI had to say about the opening ceremony. “Adding glitz and glamour to the tournament opener will be Bollywood stars – Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that is bound to leave the audience enthralled.”
-
Sat, 04 Mar 2023 05:42 PM
WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: The tournament schedule
The tournament will be played in two stadiums - the DY Patil Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium. With there being just five teams, there will be just one eliminator, with the top ranked team qualifying for the final directly. The eliminator is scheduled to be held on March 24 at the DY Patil Stadium after which the final will be held on March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium.
-
Sat, 04 Mar 2023 05:34 PM
WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: The players
The auction for the season was held on February 13 in which a total of 87 players were sold and ₹59,50,00,000 was splurged collectively amongst the five franchises. India's Smriti Mandhana, who was the first player to go under the hammer in the auction, was also the most expensive at ₹3.40 Crore which the Royal Challengers Bangalore spent. Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner and England’s Natalie Sciver-Brunt emerged as the most expensive overseas players.
-
Sat, 04 Mar 2023 05:25 PM
WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: The first match
It is a real star-studded clash to start out the league. The Gujarat Giants are led by Australia superstar Beth Mooney and their key players include batters Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Sophia Dunkley, and bowlers Sneh Rana, Georgia Warehem, Mansi Joshi, and Annabel Sutherland. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians will be led by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Like their opponents, they also picked up 18 players in the February auction. Key players include batters Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Hamaira Kazi, Neelam Bisht, Yastika Bhatia, and bowlers Issy Wong, Sonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt.
-
Sat, 04 Mar 2023 05:15 PM
WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: The rescheduling
The toss for the match was initially scheduled to be held at 7pm IST, with the game itself set to begin at 7.30pm. Now, the toss has been shifted to 7.30pm and the match, subsequently, to 8pm. The opening ceremony itself is set to start at 6.25pm, according to the BCCI's statement.
-
Sat, 04 Mar 2023 05:11 PM
WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: Hello and welcome!
Opening ceremonies are something that the IPL has done away with but this is a new league and, moreover, marks the beginning of something that could fundamentally change the landscape of women's cricket in the country, if not the world at large. There are some big ticket celebrities who are going to dazzle up the place at the DY Patil Stadium before the real action begins between Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants. Let's sink our teeth into the occassion.