WPL 2023 opening ceremony Live: Glitzy opening ceremony starts at 6.25pm

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: The Women's Premier League (WPL) kicks off at last and it does so in a flurry of lights and superstars at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani are slated to perform to mark the start of the league. Punjabi pop star AP Dhillon is also set to perform. The ceremony itself is set to start at 6.25pm, with the toss for the opening match between the Gujarat Giants and the Mumbai Indians slated to take place at 7.30pm. The whole affair has been pushed back by half an hour, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) making the announcement earlier in the day.

WPL 2023 Live: MI vs GG