UPW vs GG Live Score, WPL 2023: UP Warriorz open campaign vs rattled Gujarat Giants, Beth Mooney doubtful for clash

cricket
Updated on Mar 05, 2023 06:25 PM IST

UPW vs GG Live score, WPL 2023 Latest Match updates: UPW face GG in their campaign opener, in Navi Mumbai. Follow here live score and latest updates of UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, straight from DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

ByHT Sports Desk
UPW vs GG Live Score Latest Updates WPL 2023: UP Warriorz will begin their WPL 2023 campaign against Gujarat Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Led by Alyssa Healy, UP Warriorz boast an experienced side with their most expensive player being India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, for whom the franchise dished out 2.6 crore. In what turned out to be an excellent piece of business, Aussie wicketkeeper-batter Healy was purchased for 70 lakhs only. With a strong international mix. UPW have Healy international teammates Tahlia Mcgrath, Grace Harris, South African pacer Shabnim Ismail and England all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone and bowler Lauren Bell in their ranks. On the other hand, Gujarat are on the back of a disastrous defeat in the season opener, and also saw captain Beth Mooney retire hurt and the Aussie star's participation remains in doubt. Chasing a target of 208 runs, GG were bowled out for 64 in 15.2 overs. In a poor batting outing, Dayalan Hemalatha was the only bright spot and smacked an unbeaten knock of 29 runs in 23 balls. Initially, a historic half-century by Harmanpreet Kaur helped MI post 207 for five in 20 overs, with Sneh Rana taking two wickets.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 05, 2023 06:25 PM IST

    UPW vs GG Live Score WPL 2023: Focus on Ashleigh Gardner

    Gardner is the second-most expensive player this season, costing GG 3.2 crore. The Aussie all-rounder will need to find her game today and was disappointing in the opener. Although she took a wicket, but she conceded 38 runs in four overs and was also dismissed for a golden duck.

  • Mar 05, 2023 06:22 PM IST

    UPW vs GG Live Score WPL 2023: 'Here to win', says Alyssa Healy

    Ahead of their opener, UPW captain Healy said, "We have a good mix of experience and youth along with ability and look forward to putting on a show for our fans. We are here to win and be ruthless in our brand of cricket."

  • Mar 05, 2023 05:45 PM IST

    UPW vs GG Live Score WPL 2023: What happened to Beth Mooney?

    During Gujarat's chase in the opener vs Mumbai, Mooney had to retire hurt in the first over itself. Receiving a length delivery from Sciver-Brunt, Mooney tapped it to cover and took off for a single, but decided against it. She seemed to have injured her knee and walked off. She was also reportedly taken to the hospital. Her absence would be a big blow for Gujarat! They really need some inspiration to bounce back and need to win this game. If they lose, it could all go downhill!

  • Mar 05, 2023 05:41 PM IST

    UPW vs GG Live Score WPL 2023: 'Learning curve', says Sneh Rana

    Gujarat were destroyed in the opener against Mumbai and also lost captain Mooney, who retired hurt. If Mooney doesn't recover on time then vice-captain Sneh is expected to don the skipper role.

    After the season opener, Sneh said, "It's just the start, some of the players soak it up early, some will take time (on players getting ready at this level). A learning curve for us and we'll come back strongly... This was just the first match, we need to keep our heads high, we have players who have done well at the domestic level and we'll certainly look to comeback stronger tomorrow."

  • Mar 05, 2023 05:39 PM IST

    UPW vs GG Live Score WPL 2023: Squads

    UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Anjali Sarvani, Laxmi Yadav

    Gujarat Giants: Kim Garth, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Beth Mooney(w/c), Harleen Deol, Hurley Gala, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Tanuja Kanwar

  • Mar 05, 2023 05:25 PM IST

    UPW vs GG Live Score WPL 2023: Hello and good evening everyone!

    Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's second WPL 2023 match as UPW open their campaign against rattled GG at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. Stay tuned folks for some exciting cricket!

UPW vs GG Live Score, WPL 2023: Warriorz face rattled Gujarat, Mooney in doubt

UPW vs GG Live score, WPL 2023 Latest Match updates: UPW face GG in their campaign opener, in Navi Mumbai. Follow here live score and latest updates of UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, straight from DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

UPW vs GG Live Score, WPL 2023: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Latest Updates
