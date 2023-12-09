WPL 2024 Auction: Why DC and MI engaged in fierce bidding war for Annabel Sutherland as AUS star sold for INR 2 crore

In the initial phase of the 2024 Women's Premier League auction, a fierce bidding battle unfolded as Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals vied for the services of Australian star all-rounder Annabel Sutherland. Delhi Capitals initiated the bidding at a base price of INR 40 lakhs, prompting Mumbai Indians to swiftly enter the fray. The two franchises engaged in a back-and-forth bidding war, escalating the stakes to a remarkable INR 1.9 crores, with Mumbai Indians holding the latest bid.

Annabel Sutherland playing for Australia(File)

Following an internal discussion in the DC dugout, led by Sourav Ganguly, the team raised the paddle once more, pushing the price to INR 2 crores. Eventually, Mumbai Indians withdrew from the contest, allowing Delhi Capitals to secure the star Aussie all-rounder. However, this high-profile acquisition significantly depleted DC's purse, as they entered the auction with 2.25 crores but now find themselves with only 25 lakhs.

Why the bidding war for Sutherland?

The Aussie all-rounder enters the WPL auction on the back of an exceptional Women's Big Bash League performance, representing the Melbourne Stars. In the recently concluded tournament, the 22-year-old showcased her prowess by claiming an impressive tally of 23 wickets and accumulating a substantial 288 runs. Notably, her contribution extended beyond the scoreboard, as the versatile all-rounder bowled an astounding 117 dot balls throughout the competition.

Beyond her recent WBBL exploits, Sutherland has already carved a remarkable niche for herself in both domestic and international cricket. Renowned for her right-hand batting and right-arm medium-fast bowling, she made her domestic debut at the age of 15 for the Melbourne Renegades in the Women's Big Bash League back in 2016. This debut not only marked the initiation of her professional journey but also etched her name in history as the youngest player to feature in the WBBL.

Her meteoric rise continued, earning her an international call-up in January 2020. This saw her inclusion in Australia's squads for the 2020 Australia Women's Tri-Nation Series and the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Making her international debut in a Women's T20I against England during the tri-series in February 2020, Sutherland has since become a consistent performer in both ODIs and Tests for the national side. Sutherland had been a key member of Australia's T20 World Cup winning teams in both, the 2020 and 2023 editions, as well as the 2022 ODI World Cup. Additionally, she was also a part of the squad that won a gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where Australia had defeated India in the title clash.

