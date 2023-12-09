WPL Auction 2024 live updates: RCB, MI, DC, GT and UP look to strengthen their squads; 165 stars to go under the hammer
WPL Auction 2024 live updates: A total of 165 stars will go under the hammer at the WPL mini-auction 2024. Follow the live coverage for all major transfers.
WPL Auction 2024 live updates: A total of 165 players, including 61 overseas players are set to go under the hammer at the second Women's Premier League (WPL) auction in Mumbai. A maximum of 30 slots, including nine for overseas players are up for grabs at the WPL 2023 auction. ...Read More Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz and defending champions Mumbai Indians are hoping to strengthen their squads for the forthcoming edition of the Women's Premier League. The mini-auction is featuring 56 capped and 109 uncapped players. Which franchise will break the bank to crown the most expensive signing of the WPL mini-auction?
- Dec 09, 2023 12:57 PM IST
WPL Auction 2024 live updates - RCB vs MI vs GG vs MI vs RCB: Which team has biggest purse at WPL auction?
WPL Auction 2024 live updates: Gujarat Giants, who had a forgetful season in the inaugural edition of the WPL, are heading to the mini-auction with the biggest purse. The Gujarat Giants side emerged as the wooden spooner in WPL 2023. The Gujarat-based franchise has INR 5.95 crores and they have 10 available slots for the mini-auction in Mumbai.Dec 09, 2023 12:37 PM IST
As many as 165 players, including 61 overseas players are set to go under the hammer at the second Women's Premier League (WPL) in Mumbai. Teams have a maximum of 30 slots including nine for overseas players at the auction.
