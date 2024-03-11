WPL 2024: Deepti Sharma knock in vain as Gujarat Giants beat UP Warriorz

At 35/5 chasing a target of 154, UP Warriorz were all but out in their final Women’s Premier League 2024 round-robin contest here on Monday. A sensational late charge from Deepti Sharma (88* off 60 balls) and Poonam Khemnar (36*) almost took Warriorz to the target before they eventually fell short to lose by eight runs. Gujarat Giants beat UP Warriorz by 8 runs on Monday.

By virtue of the win, Gujarat Giants still hang in with a chance of qualifying for the playoffs, provided Royal Challengers Bangalore lose to Mumbai Indians on Tuesday and they beat Delhi Capitals by a huge margin on Wednesday. Warriorz too are not entirely out despite the loss at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground.

Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney, who had starred in Gujarat Giants’ only win until Sunday, were again in the thick of things as they earned GG their second win in seven games.

Wolvaardt hammered a 30-ball 43 in a 60-run opening partnership while skipper Mooney remained unbeaten on 74 off 52 deliveries to

guide GG to a competitive total of 152/8. The duo hammered 18 boundaries and two sixes while no other batter clicked for the Giants.

The world’s best bowler Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the Warriorz attack, taking 3/38, but it was Deepti Sharma (2/22), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/28) and Chamari Athapaththu (1/25) who kept the run rate in check after Giants opted to bat.

In response, Shabnam Shakil starred for Giants as she removed three of the top six Warriorz batters. Kathryn Bryce (1/26) and Ashleigh Gardner (1/30) also got into the act as Warriorz didn’t take off at the start. They were down 4/3 by the eighth delivery of their innings and were reeling at 35/5 with the required run rate going through the roof.

That was when Deepti and Pooja (36* off 36 balls) started their fightback as they raised an unbeaten 109-run partnership for the sixth wicket. While Deepti struck her third successive half-century, Pooja gave her solid support. Their effort though wasn’t enough to take Warriorz across the line.