WPL 2024 Full List of Awards: RCB's Ellyse Perry grabs Orange Cap, Shreyanka Patil takes Purple; Deepti Sharma MVP

Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to finally end their drought with their first title across franchise leagues as they beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets in a low-scoring clash to become Women’s Premier League 2024 champions. Smriti Mandhana and Co. played quality cricket in the summit clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium to outclass the host in all three departments. Ellyse Perry amassed 347 runs in nine games of the WPL 2024.

The bowlers produced a superlative performance to set up the foundation of a massive win by restricting the star-studded Delhi Capitals batting line-up to just 113 in the final. In reply, they chased down the target with three balls to spare and 8 wickets in hand to script history.

List of awards for the WPL 2024

Winner (Rs. 6 cr) - Royal Challengers Bangalore: The Bangalore-based franchise ended their wait for a title and got a heavy paycheque after a massive win over Delhi Capitals in the final.

Runner Up (Rs. 3 cr) - Delhi Capitals - It was the second straight final loss for the Delhi-based franchise as they suffered defeat against Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition.

Emerging player of the season (Rs. 5 lakh) - Shreyanka Patil (RCB) - The young spinner spun his web around the opposition batters and turned out to be the standout star this season.

Most Valuable Player (Rs. 5 lakh) - Deepti Sharma (UPW) - The Indian all-rounder produced all-round performances throughout the seasons but it wasn't enough for her team to qualify for the playoffs.

Orange Cap (Rs. 5 lakh) - Ellyse Perry (RCB) - The RCB star eclipsed DC skipper Lanning to top the Orange Cap standings. The RCB batter amassed 347 runs in nine games of the WPL 2024. Averaging 69.40, Perry notched up two half-centuries in RCB's title-winning season. The Orange Cap winner is taking home a prize money of INR 5 lakh.

Purple Cap (Rs. 5 lakh) - Shreyanka Patil (RCB) - The 21-year-old shone with the ball and went on to pick 13 wickets in the season to grab another big paycheque.

Most Sixes Award (Rs. 5 lakh) - Shafali Verma (DC) - The swashbuckling opener smashed 20 sixes in the season to get INR 5 lakh.

Best Strike Rate Award (Rs. 5 lakh) - Georgia Wareham (RCB) - The Aussie star smashed runs at an astonishing strike rate of 163.24.

Catch of the season (Rs. 5 lakh) - S. Sajana (MI) - The Mumbai Indians youngsters grabbed the big prize for the best catch of the season.

Fair Play Award (Rs. 5 lakh) - Royal Challengers Bangalore - The champions also managed to grab the Fair Play Award.