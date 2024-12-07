Menu Explore
WPL auction: 120 players to go under hammer on December 15

PTI |
Dec 07, 2024 11:00 PM IST

WPL auction: 120 players to go under hammer on December 15.

As many as 120 players, comprising 91 Indians, 29 overseas and three players from the Associate Nations, will go under the hammer for 19 slots during the Women's Premier League mini-auction to be held here on December 15.

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets to clinch their maiden title at the WPL 2024 final, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets to clinch their maiden title at the WPL 2024 final, in New Delhi.(PTI)

A total of 82 uncapped Indian players and eight uncapped overseas players have registered themselves for the auction.

Gujarat Giants will go into the exercise with the biggest purse of 4.4 crore. They need four players, including two overseas, from the mini-auction.

While UP Warriorz need to fill three slots, including one overseas player, the other three teams, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals will have four slots each to fill. RCB have no slots left to find another overseas player.

India's Sneh Rana (base price 30 lakh) could be among the key attractions during the auction which will also have West Indies' Deandra Dottin ( 50 lakh), who did not feature for Gujarat Giants in the first edition after being selected and went unsold in the second.

England's Heather Knight ( 50 lakh) will also feature in the first set after withdrawing from the second WPL auction, which was held in Bengaluru and New Delhi.

The list, however, does not feature England bowler Issy Wong, who claimed the first-ever hat-trick in the competition, as well as New Zealand's Leah Tahuhu.

Wong was released by the franchise ahead of the third season.

