WPL Auction 2023: Mandhana, Harmanpreet strike it rich, join Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians respectively

Royal Challengers Bangalore have struck gold in set 1 of the inaugural Women's Premier League auction as they roped in three big names of international cricket, one of which included Indian superstar Smriti Mandhana. The other two included New Zealand Sophie Devine and Australia all-rounder Elysse Perry. The star opener was roped in by RCB for INR 3.4 crore. The Indian captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, on the other hand, joined Mumbai Indians, for INR 1.8 crore. (WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates)

Mandhana, with a base price of INR 50 lakhs, was the first player to be picked by IPL chairman Arun Dhumal from the marquee set. RCB and Mumbai Indians immediately kicked of, what was an intense bidding war for India's T20I vice-captain. Mumbai raised the bar to INR 2.2 crore leaving RCB a tad reluctant to go forward before they jump in again eventually outbidding Mumbai with a final bid of INR 3.4 crore.

"Everyone knows Mandhana and Perry, we were pretty committed to the couple of people we wanted to get. we're very happy to get such quality players. it's a dream result for us to get Mandhana, Perry and Devine. Smriti has got plenty of captaincy experience and is familiar with the Indian conditions so highly likely [she'll be captain]," said RCB Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson.

Harmanpreet was the next player out of the pot. RCB was keen to get the Indian captain as well as they were the first to raise the paddle before Delhi Capitals joined the bidding war as well. Mumbai joined the race to outbid Delhi with a price of INR 1.2 crore. UP Warriorz threatened to take over the race with their bid of INR 1.7 crore before Mumbai settled the proceedings.

RCB later roped in Devine for her base price of INR 509 lakh and Perry for INR 1.7 crore. Ashleigh Gardner, on the other hand, joined Gujarat Titans for INR 3.2 crore while UP Warriorz acquired England all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone for INR 1.8 crore.

