WPL: For Ash Gardner, it is about leading from the front

Mumbai: Ahead of the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season, skipper Ashleigh Gardner was concerned how Gujarat Giants would be able to quickly gel. The franchise had less than a fortnight to prepare for the fourth season of India’s marquee women’s cricket league and it was crucial to build on the momentum from the previous year. Gujarat Giants’ captain Ashleigh Gardner plays a shot during a WPL match against MI. (BCCI)

“It’s just about getting to know the players really quickly,” she had told HT. “Making sure that everyone gets along with each other. There’s certainly going to be challenges along the way with international players and Indian players – they’re always going to gravitate towards Indian players and we’re always going to gravitate towards overseas players. So, it’s making sure to break down any barriers that might be there. I certainly don’t think that it is there within our group, which is fantastic.”

So far, they have been well-knit and the Giants have reached the playoffs for the second season in a row. This after finishing at the bottom of the five-team table in the first two seasons.

A key factor in their success over the past two seasons has been Gardner, the unassuming Australia all-rounder who reveals little emotion on the field and has a knack of producing match-turning moments.

The 28-year-old, with 244 runs from eight matches, is her team’s highest run-scorer this season. That includes a 28-ball 46 in the win over Mumbai Indians, which secured GG the spot in the Eliminator. She’s also chipped in with six wickets.

Being a multi-faceted cricketer, she has to find the balance in her preparation.

“For me, it’s about being clear on what I need most in a given week. Some weeks batting needs more attention, other weeks it’s bowling or recovery,” she said. “I try not to overload every session. It’s about quality over quantity and listening to my body, so I’m prepared to contribute in both roles when it matters.”

A hard-hitter and a clever off-spinner, Gardner was a part of the Australia team that won the ODI World Cup in 2022 and the T20 World Cup in 2018, 2022 and 2023. She also has a gold medal from the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Women’s cricket has started to get more physically demanding, but she has managed to stay sharp.

“Fitness is and has always been a massive part of my game,” she said. “I really see myself as an athlete first, then a cricketer. Strength, conditioning, recovery and fuelling are just as important as skills. Being fit allows me to perform, get through long tournaments and be consistent across formats.”

She was a vital cog in the Australia team that reached the semi-final of the ODI World Cup in India late last year, finishing the tournament as the third highest run-scorer (328 runs from five innings.

She has carried that momentum on her return to India for WPL. On Tuesday, GG will take on Delhi Capitals and she hopes to inspire her team to get a step closer to the title.