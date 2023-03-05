WPL: US pacer Tara Norris makes a five-star start

Tara Norris came into the competition as not just the only American, but the only one among the 19 Associate players who registered for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction to have made the cut.

Her big-ticket debut proved to be the stuff of dreams. Not only did she get to start in the first match itself for Delhi Capitals against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, she also marked her name in the bowling record sheets of the league as the first bowler to bag a five-wicket haul (5/29).

The fast bowler’s cricket journey is a freak one. Shining bright in Capitals’ blue-and-red jersey at her team hotel adjacent to the Gateway of India, Norris was soaking up all the attention she was getting at a team event a few days back.

“I never believed I would get this opportunity,” she said. “I was born in the USA, but grew up in Spain. So, I was never exposed to cricket at a young age. I played cricket only when I moved to UK in 2006 and played for my school club as a means to make friends.”

She was eight then. Living in Barcelona, swimming, tennis and football is all she saw around her. Her sisters “weren’t even sporty”, she said. But in England where she moved in 2006 as her father was transferred in his pharmacy job, she fell in love with cricket. From the first hard ball she bowled in the nets, Norris has come a long way, from graduating through the ranks playing County cricket to being picked for The Hundred competition to playing international cricket for USA.

The globe-trotter that she is, Norris is on a learning expedition in India. She admits being “star-struck” interacting with DC skipper Meg Lanning, the Aussie multiple-times World Cup winner whose wicket she once took while playing club cricket in Australia.

When WPL regulations made the allowance for franchises to pick the additional fifth overseas player in the eleven if she was an Associate representative, many players from less-established cricket nations would have been hopeful. But a lack of adequate exposure and experience meant only Norris, who the Capitals head coach Jonathan Batty may have seen during his County coaching stints, was picked.

Being a left-arm seamer, the variety she offers and the overseas player regulation in place would have convinced her team to give her a go. They won’t drop her in a hurry now.

“This is my first time in India. I don’t know what to expect,” she had said. Her closest connect with India before this was the USA team, which is heavily represented by players of Indian descent. They had all sent her video messages of encouragement.

“I am just proud to represent USA and the Associate nations. Hopefully, after me, there will be more associate players in the league, just to show that they are equal.

“I am hopeful that USA cricket will grow and cricket becomes a big sport. Sport anyway is massive there. So, if cricket catches on, it will be really exciting.”

