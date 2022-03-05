'Have told BCCI everything': Wriddhiman Saha after meeting with committee on journalist controversy

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has said that he has said everything related to his row with a journalist to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) three-member committee that was formed for looking into the matter. Saha maintained that he could not comment on whether he revealed the name of the journalist to the committee but he said that the BCCI itself will make a statement on the matter soon.

"I told them everything that happened. You can understand what I told them from the BCCI," Saha said while walking out of the meeting.

Saha also said that he can't comment on what conversation he had with the committee about him revealing details of his conversations with India head coach Rahul Dravid, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and chief selector Chetan Sharma.

"I can't say anything about it. They will tell you after they decide upon something. The BCCI will answer everything," he said.

The BCCI earlier said that it was forming the committee to probe the allegations. Saha had revealed screenshots of a text conversation with the journalist in which the latter seemed to be threatening him after not being able to interview him. Saha had made the revelation in a tweet hours after it was announced that he had been dropped from the Indian Test team.

The WhatsApp messages sent by the journalist had a threatening tone, "You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don't take insults kindly. And I will remember this."

Saha, who has played 40 Tests, has already been told by Indian team management that he won't play for India again.