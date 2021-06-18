WTC Final - BCCI gives Southampton weather update and it is not great

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final is all set to begin at the Rose Bowl in Southampton but the weather looks to be playing spoilsport ahead of the titanic clash between India and New Zealand. It has been raining since Thursday and the BCCI just put out an update on its Twitter handle, which said that there will be no play in the first session due to rain.

"Good morning from Southampton. We are just over an hour away from the scheduled start of play but It continues to drizzle here. The match officials are on the field now. ☔ #WTC21," BCCI wrote in a post along with two photographs from the ground.

And just minutes later there was a second update from BCCI which said,"Update: Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final."

ALSO READ - India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Southampton weather today: Overcast skies, rain promise to threaten play at Rose Bowl

The change in playing conditions will be worrisome for the Indian team as they have gone in with two spinners. They have the likes of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in their line-up but India will be wary of the Kiwi bowling line-up too.

The likes of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson have bothered the Indian batsmen in similar conditions back home in early 2020 and these conditions will aide their style of bowling.

Indian captain Virat Kohli said in the pre-match press conference that the weather does not bother him and his team but it will definitely alter the decision making.

"No, it does not change anything from our point of view as a team. For us it is about covering all bases and making sure that we take the strongest side we can on the park. It gives us batting depth and gives us enough bowling options as well. So, we are quite clear in terms of what we want to do.

"Forecast is something we are not focussed on. We are not going to think about what might change. Regardless of anything we have all our bases covered and we know that. So, we are not bothered about what the weather forecast holds or whether we have to change the whole outlook of the team," Kohli said when asked about the weather having an effect on his team combination,' Kohli said in the pre-match press conference.