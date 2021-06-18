WTC Final - 'Not bothered': Virat Kohli on Southampton weather forecast

The sun was shining bright over Southampton till Wednesday and all seemed well. The Indian team announced its playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand and decided to include two spinners.

But weather has changed drastically at Southampton since Thursday with the forecast predicting rain on almost all days. Indian captain Virat Kohli was asked about this in the pre-match press conference and his response was quite clear.

Kohli said that the weather was something he and his team were not focussing on and their decision to include both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI was based on their ability to both bowl as well as provide depth in batting

"No, it does not change anything from our point of view as a team. For us it is about covering all bases and making sure that we take the strongest side we can on the park. It gives us batting depth and gives us enough bowling options as well. So, we are quite clear in terms of what we want to do.

"Forecast is something we are not focussed on. We are not going to think about what might change. Regardless of anything we have all our bases covered and we know that. So, we are not bothered about what the weather forecast holds or whether we have to change the whole outlook of the team," Kohli said when asked about the weather having an effect on his team combination..

"Obviously how you approach the game and the decisions that you make, day to day, they obviously alter when the conditions are different but not your whole team altogether," he added.

Kohli is putting up a brave front as he needs to do because he is the leader of his team. But the overcast conditions do favour New Zealand as they play most of their cricket in similar conditions back home.

Rainy weather is conducive for swing and seam bowling and the likes of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson can make life difficult for the Indian batsmen.