Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / WTC Final: ICC to sell tickets for reserve day at reduced rates
cricket

WTC Final: ICC to sell tickets for reserve day at reduced rates

For the WTC final, the tickets are priced at three slabs -- GBP 150 (INR 15,444), GBP 100 (INR 10,296) and GBP 75 (INR 7722). The new rates will be GBP 100 (INR 10,296), GBP 75 (INR 7722) and GBP 50 (INR 5148).
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 05:20 PM IST
An Indian fan holds a flag during the third day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, June 20, 2021.(AP)

The ICC will be slashing the ticket rates for the reserve sixth day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand which has been severely affected by inclement weather.

After the entire first day's play was washed out, the second day witnessed 64.4 overs being bowled while 76.3 overs was sent down between the two teams on the third day on Sunday.

IND vs NZ, WTC Final live score

The fourth day's play is also affected with the first session already washed out and the sixth day, which ICC had kept as the reserve, is certainly coming to effect.

"Yes, the prices of the tickets for the sixth day will be reduced. It's a standard practice for Test matches played in United Kingdom. Since the Test match is only open to UK residents, ICC is following the same guidelines," an ICC source told PTI on Monday.

For the WTC final, the tickets are priced at three slabs -- GBP 150 (INR 15,444), GBP 100 (INR 10,296) and GBP 75 (INR 7722).

The new rates will be GBP 100 (INR 10,296), GBP 75 (INR 7722) and GBP 50 (INR 5148).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world test championship india vs new zealand
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts

Cat reacts to its human eating grilled cheese sandwich, video is a must-watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP