WTC final: 'Gill did it on regular basis' - Bangar explains how India openers 'disturbed' lengths of New Zealand bowlers

India opening batsman Shubman Gill gave his team a fantastic start on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand after the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side won the toss and elected to bowl. Gill and his opening partner Rohit Sharma were off to a fantastic start in the first hour, before the Kiwi speedsters pulled things back and sent both of them back to the hut before Lunch.

Rohit scored 34, while Gill added 28 runs before they were dismissed by Kyle Jamieson, and Neil Wagner, respectively.

India vs New Zealand, WTC final - LIVE!

Speaking on Star Sports during the Lunch, former India cricketer and batting coach Sanjay Bangar explained how India openers disturbed the rhythym of New Zealand bowlers in the first hour.

"It looked good for India purely because the way both the batters applied themselves. They were proactive in their approach. They were reactive. They were not wanting to hang back and see how things goes. They were standing outside the crease," Bangar said.

"At times, they were walking towards the bowlers, which was done by Shubman Gill on a regular basis. Just to disturb the lengths of the New Zealand bowler. I felt that they succeeded in that because they disturbed the lengths, New Zealand had to try out different field placements at times, which normally they would not have done.

"If India had stuck to a traditional approach, but India were proactive and hence they got the upper hand in first hour," he signed off.

