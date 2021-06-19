Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / WTC Final - 'It is advantage New Zealand': Laxman on India losing toss
cricket

WTC Final - 'It is advantage New Zealand': Laxman on India losing toss

WTC Final toss: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 03:09 PM IST
ICC World Test Championship Final: India's Virat Kohli and New Zealand's Kane Williamson during toss at Southampton.(Action Images via Reuters)

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final finally gets underway on Saturday, after the first day's play was washed out due to rain and it is New Zealand captain Kane Williamson who won the toss and decided to bowl first in conditions that will definitely suit his seam bowlers.

Virat Kohli and his men will bat first in testing conditions but the Indian captain said that he and his team will be looking to put the runs on the board to put pressure on the opposition.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live updates Day 2

New Zealand has gone in with four pace bowlers in Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson and also have the medium pace option of Colin de Grandhomme. The likes of Southee, Boult and Jamieson got the better of India's batsmen in similar conditions on India's tour of New Zealand in early 2020 and it will be an uphill task for India's batsmen to survive in these conditions.

Former Indian Test batsman VVS Laxman opined that the Indian team has a lot of depth in its batting due to the addition of both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI, but he also said that winning toss and bowling first is an advantage for Williamson's team as they have picked their playing XI according to the conditions.

ALSO READ - 'He might shift to 7': Gavaskar says India should make a change to their WTC XI due to weather conditions in Southampton

"There is talent, class and experience in India's batting line-up. As far as the advantage is concerned, yes, New Zealand's strength as Kane (Williamson) mentioned at the toss has been their fast bowling department. They have performed consistently and these conditions suit their fast bowling department," Laxman said on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.

"They have gone in with four quality fast bowlers and the challenge each one poses is different. They have a left-arm seamer in Boult, Southee takes the ball away from the right hander. Jamieson gets that extra bounce and Wagner can bowl a lot of short pitched stuff.

"So, overall there is an advantage to New Zealand, but having said that India has quality and experience in their batting which can counter that advantage," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world test championship india vs new zealand
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP