WTC final: Jamieson plays table tennis as wet weather delays start on Day Four

The Black Caps took to Twitter and shared a picture in which pacer Kyle Jamieson could be seen playing the indoor sport.
By hindustantimes.com, Southampton
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Kyle Jamieson (R) plays table tennis as rain delays fourth day's play in Southampton(HT Collage)

As the fourth day of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final gets delayed due to rain, New Zealand players get involved in fun activities to pass the time.

A poor Southampton weather once again played spoilsport on Monday as drizzling delayed the first session of the play at Rose Bowl. The BCCI confirmed the development through a tweet. “It continues to drizzle and we have to state the obvious. Start of play on Day 4 has been delayed," BCCI tweeted. (WTC FINAL IND vs NZ DAY 4 LIVE)

Meanwhile, Kiwi players decided to play a game of table tennis until they get to take the field. The Black Caps took to Twitter and shared a picture in which pacer Kyle Jamieson could be seen playing the indoor sport.

“Wet weather has returned to the Hampshire Bowl so it’s table tennis for now… #WTC2021,” the caption read.

Earlier, Devon Conway and Kane Williamson managed to frustrate the Indian bowlers and as a result, New Zealand came out on top on Day Three of the ongoing final on Sunday.

At stumps, New Zealand's score read 101/2 with Williamson (12*) and Ross Taylor (0*) unbeaten at the crease. The Kiwis still trail India by 116 runs.

ALSO READ | ‘There’ll be pressure but it’s not impossible’: Ramiz Raja explains how India can make a grand comeback against NZ

In the first innings, India was bundled out for 217 as Kyle Jamieson scalped five wickets. Ajinkya Rahane was the top scorer as he played a knock of 49 runs. Shubman Gill managed to score 28 runs in the first innings while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma scored 44 and 34 respectively.

Day 1 of the ongoing final was abandoned due to rain while Day 2 saw early stumps being called due to bad light. A call on using the Reserve Day will be taken on the fifth afternoon.

(With ANI Inputs)

