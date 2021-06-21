‘There’ll be pressure but it’s not impossible’: Ramiz Raja explains how India can make a grand comeback against NZ

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has opined that Team India can make a dynamic come back if they can restrict New Zealand from having a big first-innings lead. India had a tough day with the bat on Sunday as they struggled against the New Zealand pacers and were bowled out for 217. In reply, the Kiwis posted 101/2 before the bad light forced an early stumps on Day 3 at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Speaking about the third day’s play on his YouTube channel, Ramiz said Virat Kohli & Co. can make a comeback if they play competitive cricket against New Zealand.

“India should ensure that New Zealand don't have a big lead. They need to keep up the pressure and take wickets at regular intervals backed by good catching. Virat Kohli needs to have a straight and simple game plan and everyone should be on the same page with defined roles,” Ramiz said.

“It will be tough, there will be pressure but it is not impossible and India can make a grand comeback. All is not lost for India and they need to play competitive cricket to make a comeback,” he added.

Ramiz was of the opinion that India have a brilliant bowling attack that scalp 20 wickets in a Test match. He spoke about the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, adding that they could make life difficult for the Kiwi batters in the ongoing game.

“India have been successful in this format because of his bowling attack. They have bowlers who can pick 20 wickets. Going forward, I feel India will be better served because they have two spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja if the wickets get dry,” he said.

“New Zealand, on the other hand, is a one-dimensional attack and the bowling attack is best suited for first innings,” he signed off.