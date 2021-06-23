Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / WTC Final - 'Perennial problem': Laxman points out what hurt India on day 5
cricket

WTC Final - 'Perennial problem': Laxman points out what hurt India on day 5

WTC Final: According to former India Test batsman VVS Laxman, India lost the initiative on the fifth day despite being in a commanding position.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 04:04 PM IST
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)

India's start to the reserve day of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final was a disastrous one as they lost both the overnight batsmen Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession during the first hour of play as New Zealand came roaring back in contention to force a result.

According to former India Test batsman VVS Laxman, India lost the initiative on the fifth day despite being in a commanding position. Laxman said in the pre-match show, Cricket Live on Star Sports, that India were in a great position after reducing New Zealand to 135/5 at lunch, but failed to remove the tail and gave away a lead instead of taking one.

ALSO READ: Gavaskar names India pacer he would have included in team for WTC Final

"India were in a great position but the perennial problem of not being able to bowl out the tailenders came back to haunt them. The 80 runs that the last four New Zealanders got, imagine it was only 30 runs. Those extra 50 runs would have given India the advantage on the last day of this ultimate Test," Laxman said.

India looked good to take a lead when Colin de Grandhomme was dismissed with the score on 162/6. But Kyle Jamieson (21) and Tim Southee (30) scored some useful boundaries which helped New Zealand first close the deficit and then took them into an all-important 32-run lead.

ALSO READ - ‘Rahul will do that’: Sachin Tendulkar on what Dravid can deliver as coach of Team India

This meant the Indian batsmen had to first wipe off the 32 runs and then start scoring to have any chance of setting up a total. With India's second innings score at 85/4 at the time of this article being published, the chances of a New Zealand victory seems to be the most likely result of this match. Indian middle order and the two spinning all-rounders will have to bat for their lives to save this match for the team.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world test championship india vs new zealand
TRENDING NEWS

Ananya Birla posts pics of family wearing matching fluorescent shorts

Netflix India matched Mithila Palkar’s looks with desserts, pics are very sweet

Explore, nap, repeat: This baby elephant is showing netizens life's new mantra

Photo spotted in Rahul Gandhi's video wows people. Guess who clicked it?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP