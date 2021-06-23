India vs New Zealand Live Score, WTC Final, Reserve Day: Kohli key as India look to dominate first session against NZ
WTC Final India vs New Zealand Live Score: Virat Kohli’s team India would aim for a win when they take the field against Kane Williamson’s New Zealand on Wednesday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Due to poor weather, the game has entered the reserve day. As the forecasts predict a clear sky in Southampton, India would not leave any stone unturned to make the most of it. They are currently leading New Zealand by 32 runs and will definitely aim for as much more. How would the final day of the inaugural WTC Final unfolds – let’s find out.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 23, 2021 02:11 PM IST
India aim have back-up runs on final day: Shami
“We have to score as many as possible and then see how much time is left to put them in and decide accordingly. In conditions like England, anything can happen but we simply can’t have a pre-plan in mind that we can get them out in this many overs. You need time to get 10 wickets and some solid plans in place. But first, we need to enough back-up runs,” Shami on India's batting.
-
JUN 23, 2021 01:59 PM IST
8 years to India's WCT 2013 triumph
In 2013, MS Dhoni led India to a nail-biting win over hosts England and clinched the Champions Trophy. After 8 years, once again the Indian team is here in England chasing an ICC Trophy. The likes of Kohli, Ashwin, Ishant Sharma were the part of the victorious Indian side. Can they do it again?
-
JUN 23, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Shami's brilliance on Day 5
Mohammed Shami was all-over on the fifth day of the WTC Final. The seamer ran through the New Zealand's middle order, starting with Ross Taylor's dismissal in the first session and then castling BJ Watling. After lunch, he hunted down Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson give an edge to India over the Kiwis.
-
JUN 23, 2021 01:47 PM IST
WTC final: What if the match ends in a draw
Just to remind you, that in case if the final of the WTC final ends in a draw, both teams - India and New Zealand - would share the trophy. To extract a result, both sides have to come out with a plan. The one who performs loosens the grip, misses out in a chance to bet the World Test Champions.
-
JUN 23, 2021 01:35 PM IST
All eyes on Virat Kohli
It's going to be a tough task for the Indian captain as he will be expected to hold the fort against a potent Kiwi attack on the final day. Unlike the first innings, the conditions will be different and Kohli could be the gamechanger if India wish to force a result. He is currently unbeaten on 8 and a crucial innings is expected from the run machine.
-
JUN 23, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Weatherman DK gives update
'We are clear for the FINAL Day!' - says Dinesh Karthik from Southampton.
-
JUN 23, 2021 01:18 PM IST
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Score Update
India: 217 & 62/2
New Zealand: 249
India lead New Zealand by 32 runs
-
JUN 23, 2021 01:08 PM IST
ICC WTC Final IND vs NZ Reserve Day Live
Hello and welcome to the live blog of ICC WTC Final between India and New Zealand in Southampton. It's the final day of the match, (the reserve day rather) which is going to be a hell of an entertainer. The weather is clear, the sun is out and we will witness a full day's play. Skipper Virat Kohli, along with Cheteshwar Pujara, will walk out to bat and resume the innings on 64/2. India lead New Zealand by 32 runs.
Get our daily newsletter
WTC Final Reserve Day: All you need to know about Day 6 of Ind vs NZ clash
- WTC Final: The decision to allocate an additional day was made prior to the start of the ICC World Test Championship, in 2018, and that was reiterated in the publication of the official playing conditions on 28 May this year," an ICC article on its website said.
WTC Final: Reserve day weather report provided by 'weatherman DK'
WTC Final, Reserve Day Live: Kohli key as India look to dominate first session
'He wanted to make a statement to NZ bowlers that he was not scared of them'
England Women announce ODI squad for series against India
Eoin Morgan insists historic tweets 'taken out of context'
'India has two of their best in the crease at the moment': Southee
'Virat Kohli is a very aggressive captain, he would always go for the kill'
'An exciting finish for the first-ever WTC final': Gavaskar
Laxman explains why Williamson's dismissal was a 'big moment' in WTC Final
WTC Final, Southampton weather: No rain on Day 6, full day’s play expected
Sonu Sood’s response to a fan asking him to send Williamson back to pavilion
'When you play for India, you have no such regrets': Shami
'England are hard to beat at home, and I’m expecting a very tight battle'
Tim Southee in elite company of 6 hitters; goes past Ponting, three shy of Dhoni
- WTC Final: Known for his six hitting abilities, Southee launched two maximums during his 46-ball knock of 30 runs, which helped the Kiwis take a crucial 32-run lead.