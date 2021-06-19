Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / WTC Final: Virat Kohli not happy after umpire sends catch appeal upstairs despite no DRS from New Zealand
cricket

WTC Final: Virat Kohli not happy after umpire sends catch appeal upstairs despite no DRS from New Zealand

WTC Final: India captain Virat Kohli was not pleased with umpire's decision to send a catch appeal upstairs.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Virat Kohli in discussion with umpires.(Twitter)

India captain Virat Kohli on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final expressed his displeasure after umpire Richard Illingworth sent an appeal for caught behind upstairs despite New Zealand not seeking a DRS review. The moment took place in the 41st over when Kiwi speedster Trent Boult troubled Virat Kohli with a delivery on the leg side.

The Kiwi players went for a huge appeal for caught behind, feeling that there was a sound before the ball travelled to New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

India vs New Zealand, WTC Final - LIVE!

The umpire did not seem interested in the caught behind appeal. Trent Boult was interested and tried to convince his captain Kane Williamson to go for a review, but before he could take the review, the timer was up.

Despite New Zealand not taking a review, umpire Illingworth had a word with the square-leg umpire Michael Gough and decided to send it upstairs for a review.

The moment caused massive confusion in the middle as an unimpressed Kohli went to the umpire to question the call.

After a brief discussion, Kohli smiled before walking away. New Zealand did not lose a review as they had not sought a DRS review.

According to the rules, the on-field umpires can only refer an appeal for a catch upstairs if there is doubt about the catch. In this case, however, Watling had gathered the ball clearly, the only doubt was whether Kohli had nicked it. This created confusion, which was doubled up New Zealand not taking a review and the call still going to the TV umpire.

Meanwhile, India were given a solid start by openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the WTC final after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl. After the openers were dismissed, Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara settled India before the latter was trapped LBW by Trent Boult.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world test championship virat kohli
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP