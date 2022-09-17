'XYZ can say whatever they want...': Shastri reacts to Gavaskar's 'Hardik can do what Ravi did in 1985' remark

Hardik Pandya has been playing international cricket from the last six years but it does not require a rocket scientist to determine that the current version of the India all-rounder is the best the world has seen. Ever since his return to top-flight cricket in IPL 2022, Pandya has not put a foot wrong. From leading Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL in debut season to making a stunning return to the Indian team, playing many a memorable knock and bowling match-winning spells, Pandya has ticked all the boxes. And ahead of the T20 World Cup, Pandya hitting top form is just what India need to inject balance into their Playing XI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pandya's impact is such as even the legendary Sunil Gavaskar couldn't stop singing the all-rounder's praises. In fact, in a recent interview with Sports Tak, Gavaskar backed Pandya to be India's match-winner at the World Cup and compared him with former India coach Ravi Shastri. Gavaskar has backed Pandya to emulate Shastri's exploits from the 1985 World Championship of cricket which saw the former India all-rounder score 182 runs in five matches – including five fifties – and grab eight wickets.

ALSO READ: Akram lashes out at PCB after Afridi's huge revelation on Shaheen's rehab: 'Yeh ladke ko hum nehin dekhenge toh...'

"Yes, I think he could possibly do what Ravi Shastri did in 1985 where Ravi was the outstanding performer with both bat and ball in the entire tournament. Some good catches as well. Hardik Pandya is capable of doing that," Gavaskar, who captained India during the series, had said in an interaction with India Today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to Gavaskar's accolades for Pandya, Shastri reinstated his earlier take on Pandya, when he called him the 'best T20 all-rounder in the world'. Shastri reiterated his stance on Pandya, and pointed out that although everyone is entitled to their opinion, there is nothing he wants to 'add or subtract' to his earlier statement.

"I have already tweeted and posted on Instagram that he is the No. 1 all-rounder in this format of the game. What else do you need? I had said it two weeks back. What else is there to add or subtract? XYZ can say whatever they want… everyone is entitled to his opinion. My view is clear, which is what I tweeted a couple of weeks ago," Shastri told Sports Tak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON