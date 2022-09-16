Akram lashes out at PCB after Afridi's huge revelation on Shaheen's rehab: 'Yeh ladke ko hum nehin dekhenge toh...'

Shaheen Shah Afridi is all set to make a return to the Pakistan side for the T20 World Cup as the star pacer has already been named for the big tournament in Australia which is scheduled to begin from October onwards. Shaheen had incurred a knee injury which put him on the sidelines for the entire Asia Cup before he left for United Kingdom last month for his rehabilitation. However, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has made a shocking revelation on Shaheen's rehabilitation process, which left the legendary Wasim Akram fuming at the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Speaking to Samaa TV on Thursday, Afridi revealed that Shaheen had gone to London on his own and had spent his own money for accommodation while he had arranged a doctor for his treatment, alleging that PCB did not make a single effort in the pacer bowler's rehabilitation.

ALSO READ: 'Jab chief selector average hoga, unke decision bhi average honge': Shoaib Akhtar fumes at Pakistan's T20 WC selection

The revelation happened shortly after Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad was announced where chief selector Muhammad Wasim had stated that they had received ‘encouraging reports’ over the progress of Shaheen, adding that he is "likely to resume bowling early next month".

Listening to Shahid's shocking revelation during his interview with ARY news, Akram opined that PCB's stance towards Shaheen was unfair and that the youngster should have been assigned the best surgeon for his treatment.

“Yeh bohot shocking he. He is one of our top...he is box-office. Aur agar yeh ladke ko hum nehin dekhenge, aur yeh sach he, toh yeh zyati he. He should have straightaway been sent to the best knee surgeon in the world. But woh akela kar raha he yeh sab...as I said I'm still shocked about it,” he said.

Earlier, Shahid had revealed saying, “When I talk about Shaheen.. that guy went to England on his own. He bought his own ticket, he spent his own money to stay in a hotel. I arranged a doctor for him, then he contacted the doctor. PCB is not doing anything, he was doing that on his own. Everything, from coordination to doctors to his hotel room and food expenses, he is paying out of his own pocket. As far as I know, Zakir Khan (Director of Cricket for international tours at the PCB) talked to him for 1-2 times, but that was it."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON