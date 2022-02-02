Yash Dhull, Shaik Rasheed propel India to imposing total in U-19 World Cup semis

A batting exhibition by Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed paved the way for India to post an imposing 290/5 against Australia in the second semi-final of the U-19 World Cup in Antigua on Wednesday.

Dhull scored a run-a-ball 110, becoming the third Indian captain after Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand to hit a century in the U-19 World Cup. Both Kohli and Chand led their team to the title.

Rasheed was an able ally to Dhull, scoring 94 in 108 balls, as they stitched together a 204-run stand in 200 balls for the third wicket. The pair led India’s recovery after an early wobble that saw India stumble to 37/2 in 12.3 overs.

At a critical juncture, Dhull and vice-captain Rasheed showed why they have been entrusted with leadership. Dhull was the more dominant partner to begin with, displaying his strength square of the wicket by capitalising on any width the Australian bowlers offered. He brought up his half-century in 64 balls with a pull off pacer Tom Whitney to the midwicket boundary.

A feature of their partnership was quick running between the wickets, forcing uncharacteristic mistakes from the Australian fielders. The costliest lapse came in the 23rd over when Rasheed was dropped on 24 by Lachlan Shaw at midwicket. Off-spinner Jack Sinfield, whose action bears some resemblance to Nathan Lyon (they share the same coach in John Davison), went wicketless as a result.

Rasheed brought up his fifty off 79 balls. Once the landmark was out of the way, he stepped up scoring. He quickly caught up with Dhull as boundaries began flowing from both batters.

Australia had another opportunity to break the stand in the 40th over when a mix-up saw Dhull stranded mid-pitch. A wayward throw from William Salzman well over the wicketkeeper, however, allowed him to continue.

Dhull brought up his century in the 45th over. After hitting successive fours through point against Whitney, he ran two to register a ton off 106 balls, removing his helmet and leaping in the air in celebration. He stepped down the track to bludgeon the next ball over long-on for a towering six. It was eventually a run out at the non-striker’s end that ended Dhull’s innings.

Rasheed was dismissed off the next ball, but both had done their job by then. Cameos by Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu and Dinesh Bana, who smashed 20 off four balls, bolstered the total.

