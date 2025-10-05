Yash Thakur, Yash Dhull nearly come to blows as Irani Cup turns into battlefield; umpires intervene at right time: Watch

The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur witnessed some ugly scenes as Yash Dhull and Yash Thakur nearly came to blows on the final day of the Irani Cup. The incident happened after the Vidarbha pacer dismissed Dhull, who was playing for the Rest of India team. The incident happened on the first ball of the 63rd over. The right-arm speedster bowled one short, and the right-hander went for an upper cut. However, he was unable to get hold of it properly, and Atharva Taide ended up taking a simple catch. Yash Dhull and Yash Thakur nearly came to blows on the final day of the Irani Cup. (Screengrab - JioHotstar)

This resulted in Thakur celebrating the wicket aggressively, and his reaction was understandable as the game was hanging in the balance with Dhull going all guns blazing. This wicket resulted in Dhull's knock coming to an end on 92 off 117 balls.

However, Dhull didn't take the celebration too well as he charged back towards the pacer. Thakur also didn't back down, and it was then that the duo almost came to blows. The on-field officials intervened at the right time, and both players were separated from each other.

Thakur's teammates also sensed the intensity of the situation, and they were quick to react as they took the 26-year-old away. Thakur was also seen speaking to the umpires, possibly complaining about Dhull.

The commentators weren't pleased with the actions of both players. At that time, Vivek Razdan said, “There was a bit of a tussle in the middle, as such was the atmosphere. But one should remember to know their limits. It is of utmost importance.”

Vidarbha win Irani Cup

Akshay Wadkar-led Vidarbha won the Irani Cup 2025 after beating Rest of India by 93 runs. Dhull and Manav Suthar threatened to take the game away from Vidarbha as the duo put on a 104-run stand for the seventh wicket.

However, with Dull's dismissal, all gates for the Rest of India's victory were closed as the final three wickets fell for just 30 runs. It was Thakur who opened the floodgates for Vidarbha as he dismissed Dhull and Anshul Kamboj on consecutive deliveries.

This was the third time Vidarbha had won the Irani Cup, having previously achieved victories in 2017-18 and 2018-19.