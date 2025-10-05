Harmanpreet Kaur’s Suryakumar Yadav-style snub vs Pakistan reignites handshake row, sparks World Cup flashpoint

As expected, the no-handshake saga between India and Pakistan continues. Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian captain, refused to acknowledge her Pakistani counterpart Fatima Sana at the toss before the marquee Women's World Cup 2025 match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The recently concluded Men's Asia Cup was marked by plenty of off-field drama between India and Pakistan, which began with Suryakumar Yadav's team refusing to shake hands with their opponents due to the current strained political relations between the two countries. No handshakes between Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana at the toss. (Screengrab - JioHotstar)

Ever since the Pahalgam terror attack and retaliatory Operation Sindoor, the relations between the two countries have been dwindling, and the bad blood spilt over to the cricket pitch. From no handshakes to Pakistani players making provocative gestures, the Asia Cup saw it all. The tournament ended with India refusing to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the head of the ACC and PCB.

Over the past week, there has been considerable discussion about what will happen when India and Pakistan meet in the Women's World Cup. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia refrained from giving a clear answer, stating that the board's stance on Pakistan remains unchanged. The pre-match press conference of both teams also gave no answers.

However, we finally know now. India captain Harmanpreet and Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana walked out separately, and the duo did not even look at each other. Once the coin flip was done, the two captains spoke to the presenter, Mel Jones, and went on their merry way.

At the toss, Pakistan captain Fatima won the toss and opted to bowl first. After speaking to the broadcaster, the all-rounder made her way out as she maintained her distance from Harmanpreet.

What did the two captains say?

At the toss, Harmanpreet confirmed that there is one change in the playing XI, as Amanjot Kaur is not fully fit for the game and will be replaced by Renuka Singh Thakur.

“We played a good series here before the WC. We're thinking positively and are looking to do well. One unfortunate change - Amanjot isn't playing, Renuka Thakur replaces well. We've gelled well as a team and are looking forward to today's contest,” said Harmanpreet Kaur.

On the other hand, the Pakistan captain said that the focus of her team remains on doing well. It must be stated that Pakistan are yet to defeat India in a women's ODI.

“We're going to bowl first; it looks like there could be some moisture on the wicket. One change for us - our confidence is great, hopefully we'll play better today. Anything under 250 could be a good chase,” said Sana.

India won their opening match of the Women's World Cup against Sri Lanka while Pakistan lost their first game against Bangladesh.