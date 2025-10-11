Yashasvi Jaiswal ‘as good as Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli’ primed to shatter Sehwag's 300

Yashasvi Jaiswal has emerged as one of the most exciting young openers in modern Test cricket. He has blended classical technique with modern intent and has carved a path that could meet the horizons of all-time greatness. The left-hander’s ability to convert starts into substantial scores while maintaining a healthy strike rate has caught the attention of experts, fans, and former players alike. Yashasvi Jaiswal before the start of play on day two of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies.(PTI)

His early career trajectory has induced people to draw comparisons with some of the greatest batters in Indian cricket history. The 23-year-old batter is showing immaculate consistency, capturing the imagination of even the biggest orthodoxies. Jasiwal’s method of innings building is transcending him into a match-winner irrespective of conditions.

Mohammad Kaif makes a bold prediction for Jaiswal

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has significantly endorsed Jaiswal’s potential. He has suggested that the early days of Jaiswal give indications of a great one in the making and hinted at the opener being destined to kiss one of the most elusive landmarks of cricket.

In a recent Tweet, Kaif stated, “Yashasvi Jaiswal is a batsman with the patience to score big hundreds and set new marks. In his first 26 matches, his numbers are as good as Sachin and Virat. Scoring at a high strike rate, his hundreds mostly put India on path to victory. Sehwag ka 300 wala record, Jaiswal hi todega.”

The statement by a former international carries great weight. Particularly, Kaif’s assertion that Jasiwal will be the one to surpass Virender Sehwag’s triple-century milestone shows the confidence he has in the young batter. This confidence stems from certain observations like Jaiswal’s statistical comparability to legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in the first 26 Test matches, his ability to score quickly without compromising consistency, and the correlation between his centuries and Indian victories.

Merit behind the prediction

Kaif has identified the key ingredients needed for a Test triple hundred: patience to bat long, ability to maintain a high scoring rate throughout an innings, and the temperament to convert starts into big scores, and then made his assessment. The way the left-handed opener has batted in recent times suggests that he possesses all the qualities, and Kaif is not wrong in placing his bet on him.

While triple centuries in Test cricket remain rare occurrences requiring perfect conditions, exceptional concentration, and a touch of luck, Kaif’s baking isn’t a mere hyperbole. It is admiration and recognition of a special talent equipped with all the necessary tools to chase one of cricket’s most individual milestones.