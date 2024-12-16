Yashasvi Jaiswal gets reality check from Pujara, mindset against new ball questioned: ‘Need to drive like KL Rahul…’

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara pointed out Yashasvi Jaiswal's poor shot selection, which led to his dismissal in the first innings of the third Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane. Jaiswal, who scored a sublime century in the second innings at Perth, failed to score big in the last three innings in which he became a victim of Mitchell Starc twice. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been opening the innings for India in the ongoing BGT. (BCCI- X)

The left-handed batter had a short stay of just two balls on Sunday and was dismissed by Starc in the first over itself. He flicked the ball and hit it straight into the hands of Mitchell Marsh at midwicket inside the circle for just four runs.

Pujara, who has rich experience of batting Down Under, suggested that Jaiswal should take a close look at his batting partner KL Rahul and analyse driving the ball, which is close to his body only.

"Someone needs to tell him that you cannot drive the new ball in Australia. He is searching for full deliveries. He knows that he can score a few runs with drives against the new ball, but it's very difficult to drive the new ball, and he is searching for that ball only. You need to drive like KL Rahul, only when the ball pitches close to your body," Pujara said on Star Sports.

Pujara was one of the strongest pillars in India's last two Test series wins on Australian soil, suggested that someone should tell Jaiswal to change his mindset a bit while facing new ball.

"When you search for deliveries, you make more errors. Someone needs to tell him to change his mindset slightly. There is no problem if you defend a few balls because you are playing Test cricket. You need to understand which ball to defend and which ball to attack," Pujara observed.

Jaiswal had a bit of banter with Starc during the second innings of the Perth Test when the left-handed batter told the Aussie paceman of bowling too slow. It didn't age well for him, as since then, Starc got the better of him twice in the last three innings.

KL Rahul should take the strike against Mitchell Starc: Pujara

Pujara lauded the Australian paceman and said he has improved a lot on his control with the new ball.

"Mitchell Starc's bowling has been exceptional against left-handed batters, not only in this series but also if you see a few previous series. I feel Mitchell Starc is the standout bowler in this series because his control of the new ball has improved a lot," he replied.

The out-of-favour Indian batter further advised KL Rahul to take the strike in the next innings against Starc with the new ball.

"Since Yashasvi is facing the first over, he is having more difficulties. I would want right-handed batter KL Rahul to face Mitchell Starc because we have seen that Yashasvi is getting out very early in the first over itself. He might survive if he doesn't get the strike," Pujara observed.