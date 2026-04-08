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Yashasvi Jaiswal has better chance to win Orange Cap than Shubman Gill: Ashwin fuels race with bold claim

Ashwin was impressed by the way Jaiswal took control of the innings against MI, even backing him as a strong contender for the Orange Cap this season.

Updated on: Apr 08, 2026 06:29 pm IST
By HT Sports Desk
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The one-sided clash between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians on April 7 featured several standout performances from the RR camp that didn’t go unnoticed. The innings was driven by young stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose attacking approach powered RR to 150 in a rain-curtailed 11-over contest.

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal is holding the Orange Cap at the moment.(AP)

They followed it up with an equally disciplined effort with the ball. The bowling unit, led by Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma, kept Mumbai Indians in check and restricted them to 123 for nine, sealing a comfortable win.

Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on Jaiswal for his commanding knock against a seasoned Mumbai Indians attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin was impressed by the way Jaiswal took control of the innings, even backing him as a strong contender for the Orange Cap this season after his unbeaten 77 off just 32 balls shifted the momentum firmly in Rajasthan Royals’ favour.

Ashwin said, “There is a huge difference between Sandeep Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. But the best three Indian fast bowlers in the IPL are Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Sandeep Sharma. Sandeep Sharma is very close to them. He swings the new ball, has the knuckleball, and Rajasthan Royals back him at the death too, because he has the character. He is not flamboyant or bowls at 140 kph, but is effective.”

“He once again took Rohit Sharma's wicket. No matter how much we praise him, it will be less. Poor guy had been signed at his base price when I was in Rajasthan. He has bowled brilliantly and is the No. 1 in the five-man bowling attack,” added Ashwin.

Sandeep remains one of the most consistent Indian bowlers in IPL history, boasting 149 wickets in 140 matches at an impressive economy of around 8. His discipline with the ball brings balance to the side in crunch moments.

 
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sandeep sharma orange cap rajasthan royals yashasvi jaiswal mumbai indians
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