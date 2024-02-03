Yashasvi Jaiswal reprimanded despite terrific double century in 2nd Test as Kevin Pietersen points out critical mistake

Team India youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third youngest Indian to slam a Test double ton on Saturday, scoring 209 against England during the second match of the series in Visakhapatnam. Jaiswal scored more than half of the side's runs in the first innings as India were bowled out for 396. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal leaves the ground after losing his wicket on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam, India(AP)

The 22-year-old opener reached his double century in the 102nd over of the innings, smashing a four against Shoaib Bashir to reach the mark. He showed immense composure throughout his knock – particularly against pacer James Anderson – the only bowler in the attack who seemed to trouble Jaiswal.

However, the opener lost his patience against the fast bowler soon after reaching the double-figure mark, giving his wicket away as he decided to step out and smash a lofted shot over cover against the pacer. Jaiswal didn't find the timing on the shot, as Bairstow picked an easy catch to end the India opener's terrific innings.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen wasn't particularly pleased with Jaiswal's decision to take on Anderson; during a chat with JioCinema after the first session on Day 2, Pietersen stated that Jaiswal could have waited for the spinners to unleash his aggressive approach. The England batter added that Anderson would have likely been taken off from the attack, allowing Jaiswal to attack the spinners freely.

“He has the temperament to play the situation. The one thing he would be kicking himself about is he went off at Anderson. He probably should have waited. He should tried to hit a six every ball against spinners. It was Anderson's last couple of balls,” Pietersen said.

“This ground is not big enough for Jaiswal, and he only has to half-connect against spinners to hit a six. We would've seen plenty of fireworks, but now, the game has moved on,” he added.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a double ton, no other batter could score a half-century, with Shubman Gill's 34 being the next-highest score in the innings. Despite Jaiswal's effort, the Indian team management must be rueing a lost opportunity to put more runs on the board on a batting-friendly surface in Visakhapatnam, particularly as the side is trailing the five-match series 0-1.