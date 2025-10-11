Yashasvi Jaiswal stops ‘Kohli, Kohli’ chants in Delhi, turns it into ‘Jaiswal, Jaiswal’ euphoria with record century

It's still early days for Yashasvi Jaiswal -- he has just completed two years in international cricket -- but he has dropped more than a teaser about a blockbuster career in the making. Seven Test centuries and he is not even 24, which includes two double centuries, a century in the Caribbean islands, one in Perth and another in Birmingham. Very few openers in Test cricket have had such a prolific start to their careers in recent times. The last prominent one who went on to become a great after such a start was England's Alastair Cook. Jaiswal is special. He has to be if he is able to not only stop 'Kohli, Kohli' chants at the former captain's home ground but also turn it into 'Jaiswal, Jaiswal' euphoria. File photo of Virat Kohli (L) hugging Yashasvi Jaiswal(AFP)

At a venue where Virat Kohli’s name echoes like a ritual, a new chant took over the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday: ‘Jaiswal, Jaiswal’.

On the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies, Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a commanding, unbeaten 173 to power India to a dominant 318-2 by stumps. The 23-year-old left-hander turned early murmurs of nostalgia for Kohli into a roaring celebration of his own name — and did so in a fashion worthy of the Delhi legend himself.

In a poetic twist, Jaiswal matched one of Kohli’s rare Test feats: scoring 150-plus on Day 1 of a home Test not once, but twice — and at the same venues where Kohli had done it before: Vizag and now Delhi.

Batting with an effortless mix of discipline and flair, Jaiswal anchored the innings from the very start, first putting up a solid 58-run opening stand with KL Rahul (38), and then dominating a marathon 193-run partnership with Sai Sudharsan, who scored a composed 87. Jaiswal reached his seventh Test hundred — and fifth score of 150 or more — in just his 26th match, continuing a blistering start to his career that began with 171 on debut in the West Indies last year.

He brought up his century with a flourish, soaking in the applause from a crowd that gradually shifted its allegiance from a retired icon to the present-day sensation. A heart-shaped gesture with his hands and a flurry of blown kisses marked the moment — humble, but with unmistakable confidence.

Jaiswal was particularly aggressive after lunch, thumping three boundaries in a single over off Jayden Seales to bring up his fifty, and rarely let up as the West Indian attack wilted under the heat and pressure. His driving, especially down the ground, drew gasps and cheers alike — none louder than when he sent a full ball from Anderson Phillip screaming past the umpire with a textbook straight drive.

Sudharsan, meanwhile, looked well on course for his maiden Test hundred before falling lbw to Jomel Warrican for 87. He had earlier survived a dropped catch on 58 and brought up his own fifty with a boundary off Khary Pierre. The dismissal, however, was the only breakthrough for the visitors in a long final session.

Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill (20*) saw out the rest of the day with ease, adding an unbeaten 67 for the third wicket. With wickets in hand and Jaiswal in ominous touch, India appear well set for a mammoth first-innings total.

Even in Kohli’s city, on Kohli’s ground, it was the boy from Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, who ruled the day.