Yashasvi Jaiswal tipped to warm bench after Shubman Gill's big promotion for CT: ‘The train gets derailed’

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh has stated that it would be extremely difficult for Yashasvi Jaiswal to make a place in the playing XI for the Champions Trophy match after the BCCI's decision to name Shubman Gill the vice-captain of the side. The selection committee has decided to elevate Shubman to the leadership role and get him ready for the transition period when Rohit Sharma decides to hang his boots. Meanwhile, they also picked Jaiswal, who has yet to make his ODI debut, for the Champions Trophy squad. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (L) talks with team mate Shubman Gill during a training session.(AFP)

Harbhajan has made it very clear that Jaiswal deserved a place in the squad and acknowledged the people who also want him to start in the playing XI. However, he also stated that it won't happen as Shubman, who is also an opening batter, has been named Rohit's deputy.

"Everyone was saying that Jaiswal should have been picked because he showed in Australia that he is ready. People not only wanted him in the team but wanted him to be part of the playing XI as well. But that is difficult now since Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain. Since Gill is the vice-captain, he will open," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the selection of Jaiswal was a no-brainer after his fine run Down Under albeit in Tests, and the variety he offers at the top as a left-hander. The young batter has also displayed impressive signs in the T20 format also but Shubman has been the consistent performer for India in the 50-over format since making the debut.

‘In case Yashasvi opens, Gill will have…’

The veteran spinner further elaborated on why Jaiswal won't be able to play in the XI, as replacing Gill could be the only option for him, but that won't happen now.

"In case Yashasvi opens, Gill will have to move down to three and Virat Kohli to four. But then where will Shreyas Iyer bat? The train gets derailed. I feel Yashasvi should have played because a cricketer should be given a chance when he is form. If Gill had not been named vice-captain, Jaiswal would have been picked in the playing XI. Now that Gill is the vice-captain, he cannot be dropped," Harbhajan added.