Yashasvi Jaiswal's huge batting 'concern' exposed as ex-India opener hands warning: 'Bowlers will use that against him'

Team India ended the opening day of the second and final Test against West Indies comfortably at 288/4, with Virat Kohli (87*) inching closer towards his 29th century in Tests. Ravindra Jadeja (36*) remained unbeaten at the other end as the two had stitched a 106-run partnership by the end of the day, stabilising the Indian innings after a couple of quick setbacks. Yashasvi Jaiswal was strong once again as he scored 57, while Rohit Sharma (80) missed out on a century but the two players who endured a tough outing in the previous Test – Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane – failed to revive their fortunes yet again, being dismissed for 10 and 8 respectively.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal scores runs on day one of the second Test against West Indies (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian openers had put 139 for the first wicket when Yashasvi chased a full delivery wide outside off, nicking it for Kirk McKenzie at deep gully. The young opener has had some struggles against the ball moving away from him previously in his innings as well, and his dismissal has finally exposed the certain weakness in his armour. Former India opener Aakash Chopra, reviewing the first day's play on his official YouTube channel, stated that this is a point of concern for the 21-year-old opener.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Yashasvi is batting really good. He looked aggressive in this innings. He is adapting well to the different format, but there's one concern. The ball moving away are troubling him a bit,” Chopra said.

“It's not a very big issue, he did score 171 earlier, scored a half-century in this game too. One would hope that he goes from strength to strength, but bowlers would bowl that delivery more often now. And he will have to prepare for it, which I'm very certain he will,” he further stated.

The opener had scored a brilliant century during the first Test, playing a key role in taking India's score past 400 after the side had bundled the Windies for 150 in the first innings. India eventually registered a convincing innings-and-141-run victory in Dominica. Jaiswal is also part of the T20I team on the Windies tour, but didn't find a place in the ODI squad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON