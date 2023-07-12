Yashasvi to open, Ashwin returns; 24-year-old star set for debut: India's predicted XI vs West Indies for 1st Test

India begin their 2023-2025 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a two-Test series against the West Indies from Wednesday. They will be looking to get back to winning ways after the disappointment of the WTC final against Australia at the Oval. Rohit Sharma will lead out a team that still suffers from the loss of multiple important figures, but potential debuts and the young blood accompanied with enormous talent will be an important part of this tour.

India will take the field with two spinners and three seamers for the 1st Test(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit on Tuesday revealed that Yashasvi Jaiswal will open with him, hoping the team's search for a left and right combination at the top ends here.

The southpaw had a strong Ranji Trophy campaign for Mumbai, proving to be one of the premium opening red-ball batters even at just 21 years old. Showing good form in the IPL as well, Jaiswal will give an important left-handed batter at the top of the order for India as well. He will want to stake a claim on the position as his own.

Also Read: Arjun Tendulkar included in South Zone squad for Deodhar Trophy

Rohit also mentioned that Shubman Gill will come at number 3. The skipper said the switch in batting position was done after Gill personally conveyed his desire to bat in the middle-order to coach Rahul Dravid. '

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will provide a familiar backbone in the middle order, with both looking in good touch.

Another Test debutant might be Ishan Kishan at number 6. Ishan would be a like-for-like backup to Rishabh Pant, and with Srikar Bharat failing to make an impact against Australia and the WTC final, there seems no harm in giving the former a chance.

IND vs WI 1st Test Preview: Caribbean start to India’s Test transition

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will continue their dominance as the two-headed spin unit for India, meaning Axar Patel might have to miss out despite his excellent form with the bat and ball in recent months.

The pace trio is likely to be Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mohammed Siraj, with Mohammed Shami rested for this tour. Given Thakur's reputation, the tailender can also chip in with the bat as seen on many occasions, adding to India's strength in a long batting lineup. Thakur and Unadkat will likely be competing to earn a spot as the fourth seamer for the series in South Africa later this year.

India probable XI vs West Indies, First Test:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal

Top and Middle-order: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane (v/c)

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan (wk)

All-rounder and spinners: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Pacers: Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail