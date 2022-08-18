'Yes, India played in IPL here but our team...': Sarfaraz Ahmed reveals one big advantage for Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup

India will meet Pakistan in a blockbuster men's Asia Cup 2022 encounter on August 28. The two sides last met in the T20 World Cup last year, where Pakistan defeated the Virat Kohli-led team by 10 wickets. Since then, a lot has changed for India; Rohit Sharma succeeded Kohli in the captaincy role, and this year saw a number of additions to India's bowling strength and increased experimentations in the batting order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since India returned to international action after the Indian Premier League, the side has enjoyed an impressive run in the shortest format, defeating England and West Indies in away T20Is while drawing 2-2 against South Africa at home (decider match abandoned due to rain). Pakistan, meanwhile, have played only one T20I in 2022 (against Australia in April), where the side faced a three-wicket defeat. However, former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed believes that the team will have an upper hand against India when the two sides lock horn in Dubai next week.

Also read: 'I will give Virat Kohli the same advice Don Bradman did, that is 'Go son...'': India great's message for former captain

Sarfaraz believes India have played good cricket over the past few months but Pakistan understand the conditions in UAE better.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The first match of any tournament sets the tone of the campaign. Our first game is against India. Definitely, our morale would be higher because when we met the last time, Pakistan defeated India at the same venue. Pakistan know the condition very well because we have played PSL here and many home series as well. Yes, India have played in IPL here but they don't have that much experience of playing in this conditions,” Sarfaraz said in an interaction with Sports Paktv.

“It is important for Pakistan to have a fit Shaheen Shah Afridi. If you look at their current team, they have been playing good cricket. But our team, especially in the shortest format, have been playing good,” he further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan are currently taking on the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series, having defeated the side by 14 runs in the first game. India, meanwhile, are on a three-ODI tour to Zimbabwe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON