'You are a joker, always a joker': Kevin Pietersen blasts Ambati Rayudu for switching sides after IPL final

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen took a brutal dig at Ambati Rayudu on live television after the Indian Premier League 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shreyas Iyer and Co. were crowned the champions after their dominant show to outclass Sunrisers Hyderabad with an 8-wicket triumph at M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Kevin Pietersen calls Ambati Rayudu a 'joker' on live television(X Image)

Before the finale, Pietersen was backing KKR to win their third title while Rayudu was in support of the Sunrisers as the duo also wore clothes of the colour of their favourite teams.

However, after the match, Rayudu changed his orange waistcoat to blue as other commentators on the panel Pietersen and Matthew Hayden pulled his leg.

"Thank you for bringing out the fact that he changed from orange to blue," said host Mayanti Langer.

"I've at least held firm. I wore it and I owned it," said Pietersen pointing out towards his purple dress. "You are a joker, always a joker," Pietersen further went on to say.

Meanwhile, the former India batter asserted that he was only supporting good cricket.

"I am supporting both the teams. I am supporting good cricket," responded Rayudu.

‘We should give Shreyas Iyer a lot of credit’: Ambati Rayudu

In the big-ticket finale, Mitchell Starc and Andre Russell ran riot with the ball as KKR lifted their third IPL trophy on Sunday night. It was a perfect performance from KKR bowlers as they attacked in a pack during the summit clash as SRH registered the lowest score in the IPL final - 113 as they were bundled in 18.3 overs

In reply, Venkatesh Iyer (52 not out, 26b, 4x4, 3x6) helped KKR complete the formalities in just 10.3 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39) was useful with the bat after being effective behind the stumps with three catches.

KKR produced consistent show throughout the tournament as they finished at the top of the table in league stage, while they outclassed SRH in the qualifier 1 to become the first finalist of the season.

Rayudu, meanwhile, credited KKR captain Shreyas Iyer, coaching staff as well as the team’s domestic talent for coming together.

"Shreyas Iyer has been tremendous in terms of leading KKR, and we should give him a lot of credit. He was not in the best of forms with the bat, but still, the way he has led the team, the way he has used his resources, is commendable,” Rayudu said.