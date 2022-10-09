'You can replace him with Gaikwad or Kishan': Wasim Jaffer wants IPL star to make India debut in 2nd ODI vs SA

Throwing weight behind an Indian Premier League (IPL) star, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels Shikhar Dhawan & Co. should alter their playing XI for the series decider against South Africa on Sunday. Dhawan-led Team India will hope to stay alive in the bilateral series when the hosts lock horns with South Africa in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Team India suffered a huge blow in the build-up to the 2nd ODI as pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out from the South Africa series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed that pacer Chahar had stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa. The star pacer did not feature in India's playing XI for the 1st ODI against the Proteas. All-rounder Washington Sundar has replaced the injured pacer for the remaining two ODIs against the Temba Bavuma-led side.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo ahead of the series decider between India and South Africa, former Indian opener Jaffer backed Shahbaz Ahmed to make his ODI debut on Sunday. The former Indian cricketer and full-time cricket pundit opined that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder can replace either Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ishan Kishan in the Indian playing XI for the 2nd ODI.

“Shahbaz Ahmed should play as he would be helpful in the bowling department and strengthen the batting unit. You cannot go ahead with only five bowling options in 50-over cricket. You can replace him with Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ishan Kishan,” Jaffer said. The former India batter also showered praise on South Africa's David Miller ahead of the 2nd ODI.

Miller played an unbeaten knock of 75 off 63 balls in the series opener between India and South Africa at Lucknow. “There is no doubt that he [David Miller] is a quality player. He was excellent in the IPL and continued his good form. India would definitely want to take his wicket early on. If India wants to win, they need to take the early wickets of Miller, Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klassen,” Jaffer added.

