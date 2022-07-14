'You can't say it's Hooda vs Kohli. Hooda's played just 3-4 international matches': Former India spinner Piyush Chawla

Despite scoring a swashbuckling century against Ireland and a quickfire 33 against England and another half-century in a warm-up match against Derbyshire in between, Deepak Hooda has had to warm the benches. The reason? Virat Kohli of course. The former India captain, who was not available for the Ireland series and the first T20I against England, came back into the side for the final two matches against England and the Indian team management had no choice but to drop Hooda, or did they?

Kohli has not been at his best in any format for the last couple of years. His Test numbers are at an all-time low. He still averages over 50 in T20Is but his strike rate has nosedived. His strike rate was 116 in IPL 2022. To be fair to the modern-day great, he did try his best to adapt to India's new attacking style of cricket in the England series but just didn't succeed. He was out for 1 trying to play an ugly heave to a Richard Gleeson delivery way outside the off-stump in the second T20I. In the final match of the series, he hit a couple of delightful lofted shots off David Willey but was holed out at cover the very next ball.

With players like Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan waiting in the wings, how long a rope can the Indian team management give to Kohli? Former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla thinks till the T20 World Cup in Australia for sure.

"Kohli is somebody who's got a great record. You don't always go on the present form because that can happen to anyone. And Kohli is just one good innings away. He'll get that good knock under his belt and he'll be back in form. Hooda has just played 3-4 games at the international level and when you are walking into a tournament like you need experience. You can't say it's Kohli vs Hooda. Kohli is someone who walks into your playing XI straightaway," he said on ESPNCricinfo.

Kohli missed the first ODI against England due to a groin injury. There is no clarity yet on the extent of his injury but it seems unlikely that he will take further part in the ODIs, especially after multiple reports suggested that he is likely to be 'rested' from the West Indies T20Is. He is already not a part of the ODI series.

