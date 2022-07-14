'He has got to find his way': Ganguly delivers strong verdict on Kohli's form; 'It has happened to Sachin, Rahul, me'

Team India may have been performing impressively in the white-ball formats of late, but one of the pressing concerns for the side has been the form of its star batter Virat Kohli. The former India captain has endured a long rough patch with the bat; while he failed to impress in the Indian Premier League (scoring only 341 runs in 16 matches), Kohli's poor run continued on his international return to shortest format. He scored 1 and 11 in two games against England – additionally, Kohli also struggled in the rescheduled fifth Test against the side, scoring only 11 and 20 at Edgbaston.

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has now spoken in detail about Kohli's poor form, insisting that the star Indian batter will have to find a way himself.

Also read: 'The talent Rohit Sharma has, Virat Kohli does not': Pakistan batter says India captain can 'change the game in seconds'

"Of course, look at the numbers he has got in international cricket that doesn't happen without ability and quality. Yes, he has had a tough time and he knows that. He has been a great player himself. He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more and only Virat Kohli can do that, " said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly while speaking to ANI.

Virat Kohli's poor run of form has led to enormous criticism and some of the former cricketers like legend Kapil Dev and Venkatesh Prasad have even questioned his place in the T20 side.

“These things will happen in sport. It has happened to everybody. It has happened to Sachin, It has happened to Rahul, it has happened to me, it has happened to Kohli. It is going to happen to future players. That's part and parcel of sport and I think as a sportsman you just need to listen, be aware of what it is and just go and play your game,” Ganguly further said.

Kohli was forced to miss the first match of the ODI series against England, and remains doubtful for the second game at Lord's, scheduled to take place later tonight (June 14).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON