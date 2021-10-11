Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'You can't write him off. He is a man for big stage': Uthappa, Gaikwad hail Dhoni as the 'best there was, best there is'
'You can't write him off. He is a man for big stage': Uthappa, Gaikwad hail Dhoni as the 'best there was, best there is'

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa, both of whom scored a half-century each for Chennai Super Kings during Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Sunday, couldn't help but marvel at the magnificent MS Dhoni, for finishing off the run chase in his typical fashion.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa marvelled at MS Dhoni's finishing skills. (IPL/CSK)
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 03:04 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa, both of whom scored a half-century each for Chennai Super Kings during Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Sunday, couldn't help but marvel at the magnificent MS Dhoni, for finishing off the run chase in his typical fashion. Needing 13 to win off the last over, Dhoni struck Tom Curran for three fours to win the match to CSK, ushering them to their ninth IPL final.

Gaikwad, who continued his brilliant form with a knock of 70 and took his run tally to 603 runs in the season, feels that Dhoni, his captain is destined to perform at the big stage. "He is a man of big stages for sure and he would absorb any pressure. He did a really good job. I think it was just a matter of one game," the 24-year-old batsman told Uthappa during a chat after the match.

Also Read | ‘Dhoni is the greatest, Long live the king': Cricket fraternity on Twitter can't keep calm as Dhoni takes CSK to final

"Every time, Dhoni tries to encourage me and start afresh every game. Learn from every game and move forward. He said to try and finish the game," Gaikwad said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

RELATED STORIES

Uthappa on the other hand, sizzled with his first half-century of IPL 2021. In the team in place of the out of form Suresh Raina, Uthappa hit a quickfire fifty, scoring 63 off 44 balls including seven fours and sixes. Uthappa, who has played a lot of cricket under Dhoni, explained how he always knew that the CSK skipper would produce an impactful knock whenever the team required him to in a crunch situation.

"For me, I felt like Mahi will come good when the team really needs it. You can never write off someone like MS Dhoni. At that situation at the biggest stage. He is the best there was and I think the best there is. He is the man you actually want in that kind of a situation," Uthappa said.

