'You can't sit in your hotel rooms...': Gavaskar schools Team India stars in commanding message to Rohit, Gambhir

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar didn't mince his words as he urged the Indian players to utilise the extended break after Adelaide defeat to focus on their weaknesses, and avoid resting and spending leisurely time in the city. On Sunday, Australia clinched a dominant 10-wicket victory over India in the second Test, leveling the five-match series 1-1 with a commanding performance that saw them win within just two-and-a-half days. Sunil Gavaskar had a strong message for Team India players after a thumping defeat to Australia in Adelaide(File/AP)

India, starting Day 3 at 128/5, were bowled out for 175 in their second innings. Nitish Kumar Reddy's brief but valiant knock of 42 stood out, as he counterattacked with a cavalier approach, but it was not enough to prevent a heavy defeat. Australia needed just 19 runs to win, which they comfortably achieved in a mere 3.2 overs, sealing a dominant victory.

For India, it was another chastening loss, with their batting failures exacerbated by the struggles of their senior players. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the two most experienced members of the lineup, looked well past their best, offering little resistance to the Australian pacers.

Despite Jasprit Bumrah’s valiant efforts with the ball, India’s bowling attack was ineffective without a consistent partner for him at the other end. After surviving just 81 overs in total across both innings, India will need to make major adjustments if they are to compete effectively in the remaining Tests of the series.

Gavaskar said that India should devote time towards working on their mistakes in Adelaide and take part in special practice sessions.

“Look at the remainder of the series as a three-match series. Forget that it's a five-match series. What I would like the Indian team to do is use the next couple of days as practice. You can't be sitting in your hotel rooms because you have come here to play cricket. You don't have to practice the whole day, you can practice a session in morning or afternoon, but don't waste the two days. You would've been here playing a Test if it went for five days,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Responsibility on coach, captain

The former India captain further stated that the responsibility for conducting the additional practice sessions should solely lie on the captain and coach, insisting that players will likely not volunteer to take part if given a choice.

“You have to give yourself a chance to get into rhythm. You haven't got runs, your bowlers haven't got rhythm. The optional practice should only be depended on captain and coach. The coach can say, ‘hey, you got 150 or you bowled 40 overs in the match, you don’t need to come to practice'. They should be the one giving the options, not the players. If it is left to the players, they will certainly say, ‘no, i will be staying in my room’,” said Gavaskar.

“That's not what Indian cricket is. It's an honour, privilege to be playing for India, and I counted the number of days they would be here; 57 days is what they will be here for. 25 days for five Tests, two days for PM's XI match, so they got 30 days of off. They got one extra day in Perth, they are getting two days here. So my request to them is to please come here and practice.”

Gavaskar further mentioned the two batting stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who also endured a tough outing in the Adelaide Test. The former India batter stated that the duo could be excused from taking part because they have been Down Under on several occasions, but the youngsters should certainly be taking part in practice sessions.

“If you don't want Rohit or Kohli to come and practice because they are seniors and they have been here several times, that's fine. But let the others, the youngsters, come here and practice,” said Gavaskar.