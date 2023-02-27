'You don't have Hayden, Ponting...': Ganguly's fiery remark after AUS' shambolic showing in BGT set to spice up 3rd Test

With India taking an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Rohit Sharma and Co. have now set their sights on securing the four-match series in the upcoming encounter against Australia at Indore. Legendary Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly is convinced that a historic whitewash might be on the cards in the ongoing four-match Test series between the two top-ranked sides.

Ganguly, who masterminded India's historic win over Steve Waugh's Australia in the famous 2001 Test at Eden Gardens, has opined that the 4-0 scoreline is a real possibility for Rohit and Co. in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Reflecting on Australia's shambolic performance in the four-match series, Ganguly gave a special mention to former Aussie skipper Waugh and backed hosts India to whitewash the Baggy Greens at home.

"I think so. I don't know how Australia can stop it. The problem is, we keep comparing this Australian team from the teams of the past and it's not the same. You don't have a Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting, Steve and Mark Waugh, (Adam) Gilchrist, you name them. You don't have that quality," Ganguly told news agency PTI.

Australia paceman Mitchell Starc, who missed the first two Tests of the series is expected to return to the side for the upcoming encounter against India in Indore. While Australian skipper Pat Cummins is ruled out of the 3rd Test, opener David Warner will miss the entire series after suffering a fractured elbow and concussion in the previous encounter at Delhi. Stand-in captain Steve Smith will lead the depleted Australian side in the 3rd Test at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

"Steve Smith is a great player. (David) Warner hasn't got going, (Marnus) Labuschagne is a good player but these are tough conditions for him as well. The mistake we make with Australian teams is that we think they are Steve Waugh's Australia but that's not the case. Different players get tested differently in different conditions," the former Indian skipper added.

