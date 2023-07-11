'You have to keep Sarfaraz around the group': Harbhajan Singh poses tough question for BCCI before West Indies series

Legendary Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has posed an interesting question for the Indian think tank in the aftermath of Sarfaraz Khan's questionable non-selection for the West Indies tour. After India failed to cross the final hurdle in the previous edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia, the Rahul Dravid-coached side has made some notable changes to their Test squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies.

Harbhajan Singh has extended his support to Sarfaraz Khan(AP-PTI)

While senior pacer Mohammed Shami was rested, selectors opted to drop veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara from the Indian squad after Rohit Sharma's side suffered another heartbreak in an ICC event. Though India handed debut caps to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar, middle-order batter Sarfaraz was not picked by the selectors for the West Indies Tests. One of the most prolific domestic run-getters, Sarfaraz has received unwavering support from legendary cricketer Harbhajan.

Has anyone made an effort to go and talk to Sarfaraz?

Speaking to news agency PTI, Harbhajan backed Sarfaraz to earn his maiden India call-up after scoring heavily in domestic cricket. “Sarfaraz will get his opportunity as he has scored heavily in domestic cricket. I want to know if anyone has made an effort to go and talk to him, may be from BCCI or state associations?,” asked Harbhajan, who played 103 Test matches for India.

Averaging 122.75, the Delhi Capitals (DC) star smashed 982 runs in the 2021–22 Ranji season. The Mumbai batter has amassed over 3,000 runs and notched up 13 centuries in his impressive first-class career. "He is scoring runs, so you need to go and talk to him. Try and make him the player you want him to be. You have to keep him around the group and keep him motivated that he will be selected," Harbhajan added.

The Mumbai batter has achieved an incredible average of 106.07 in first-class cricket since the start of the 2020 season. However, Sarfaraz had a below-par showing in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 26-year-old only recorded 4 appearances for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023. The DC star scored 53 runs in 4 IPL games last season.

