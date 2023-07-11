'What's going on inside MS Dhoni's head?': Rahul Dravid's million-dollar idea to decode ultimate MSD mystery

Leaving it late and carving out wins for Team India in death overs, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni masterminded countless wins for the Asian giants in his trophy-laden career. Often regarded as the greatest Indian skipper in the history of the game, Dhoni remained a master tactician throughout his international career spanning more than a decade. During an interaction, Rahul Dravid gave MS Dhoni a special mention(Reuters-ANI)

From plotting dismissals to taking game-changing decisions under pressure, Dhoni donned several hats to make sure India reach new heights across all formats. Not only in the international arena, the Ranchi stalwart also championed the domestic circuit by leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to record-equalling five titles in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Nicknamed Captain Cool, Dhoni opts to remain incommunicado after every IPL season as the CSK skipper hardly interacts with his fans on social media. However, the legendary cricketer often receives special mentions from cricket aficionados on the internet. Recently, Dhoni received an honourable mention from Indian head coach Rahul Dravid on the YouTube show - CRED Curious.

Dravid's idea to decode the ultimate MSD mystery

In conversation with Kunal Shah, Dravid was quizzed about what software he would like to create for cricket which can improve him as a coach. Responding to the query, Dravid said that he would like to get inside people’s minds and know how different players cope with pressure situations. "I think I would really love to know how the mind works. We have cracked in terms of technique and skill of the game. Tactics keep on evolving, changing we keep getting better at that. The physicality of the game has improved a lot. Professionalism, quality of physios, trainers, sports science, medicines - a lot of that is improving. But again, I think you know - mind. Why do people react one way under pressure than others react differently in similar situations? What is that sort of triggers people to make much better-informed decisions under pressure than others? What about that?," Dravid explained.

'What's going inside Dhoni's head under pressure?'

During the interaction, Dravid also spoke at length about players reacting differently when the team is under the pump. The Indian head coach then talked about Dhoni's ability to stay unruffled under intense pressure.“How do you crack that? Like you said if there are no limitations. Then it's really someone being able to go into someone's mind and almost understand how are they thinking when they succeeded incredibly under pressure. What's going inside Dhoni's head under pressure? When he is playing at the end? He obviously got something incredible there. How is he thinking? It's only something that's in his head. That's something that we could get a better understanding of. I think that would be brilliant,” Dravid added.

