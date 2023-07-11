Watch: MS Dhoni's impeccable gesture to fan's ‘Mahi bhai’ cry at Chennai airport

MS Dhoni’s fans received good news on Monday. The legendary former Indian captain interacted with a few of them at the Chennai International Airport and in the process, dropped a major hint about his fitness. With even a small indication, Dhoni gave a positive update on the state of his knee injury, much to the delight of the fans. MS Dhoni turned around after hearing "Mahi bhai" chants from a fan

After celebrating his 42nd birthday on July 7, Dhoni arrived in Chennai and was captured by enthusiastic fans. He has landed in Chennai for the trailer launch of LGM, the first project under the Dhoni Entertainment production handle.

Dhoni battled a knee injury throughout IPL 2023. He was often seen limping and hobbling before, after or even during a match but the legendary captain braved it all and led CSK to their record-equalling fifth IPL title. After the tournament final, Dhoni, who confirmed that he would try to return as the CSK captain next year, underwent surgery in Mumbai.

On Monday, in a video captured by a fan, Dhoni seems to confirm that his knee is holding up well following the surgery.

Dhoni was being escorted through the Chennai airport alongside his wife Sakshi when one fan asked, “Mahi bhai, how is your knee?”

The CSK captain smiled towards the camera and waved his hand.

VIDEO: Dhoni reacts after fan asks him about his knee at Chennai airport

Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had confirmed last month that the procedure had gone well, but seeing a personal update from Dhoni himself will provide relief to fans.

Dhoni will hope to play one final season with CSK in 2024, having played his cards close to his chest on multiple occasions when asked if the 2023 season would be his last. While he guided CSK to a memorable 5th IPL title earlier this year, Dhoni has long argued that his final game of cricket would be in front of the ardent fans at Chepauk.

Chennai’s love for Dhoni was great to see even at the airport, as videos revealed the crowd chanting his name when he arrived in the city. A man who has considered Chennai to be nothing less than a second home, it is no surprise that Dhoni wishes to finish his career in that city.

