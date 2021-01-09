India vs Australia: 'You know he is going to hang around,' Pat Cummins reveals Aussies' plans against Cheteshwar Pujara
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the biggest reasons for Australia's defeat during the 2018-19 series. The right-handed batsman not only scored two big tons in the series, he also batted for a lot of overs and thus tired the Australia's bowling attack. But so far, in the ongoing Test series, Pujara has been unable to match up to his older form.
On Day 3 of the 3rd Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, it seemed like that Pujara just might be able to frustrate the Australia bowling attack once again.
The right-handed batsman went on to score his half century and even though wickets kept tumbling on the other end, he kept on batting. But Pujara's resistance was ended by Pat Cummins who managed to induce an edge off his bat and the ball was caught by wicketkeeper Tim Paine.
Speaking to reporters after the stumps, Cummins revealed how the Aussies have planned for the Pujara threat in the ongoing series.
"We got our head around that this series, for him to score runs, we are going to make it as hard as possible, and whether he bats for 200-300 balls, we would just try and bowl good ball after good ball, challenge both sides of his bat, and fortunately, so far it has worked," Cummins said.
"It's one of those things. You know he (Pujara) is going to hang around. As long as you are controlling the scoreboard. At one stage he had been out there for 200 balls or 150 balls and I looked up there thinking they are still 200 away from our first-innings total," he added.
"So, that fell a long way away and if we continue bowling well, you're not overly bothered."
"I think having Greeny (Chris Green) in there as a bowling option as well helps so we're not having those big 20-over days," Cummins further admitted.
Australia finished the Day 3 on a strong note, finishing at 103/2 in 29 overs with a lead of 197 runs.
