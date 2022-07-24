'You know who else wore that number...': Deepak Hooda's taped jersey in 2nd ODI ignites fascinating theory on Twitter

Team India took on West Indies in the second ODI on Sunday with aim to clinch the three-match series. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side had beaten the Windies in a thriller on Friday as it secured a three-run victory in Port of Spain, and will be eyeing a better show – especially with the ball – in the second game. While the Windies made a strong start after winning the toss and opting to bat, it was all-rounder Deepak Hooda who delivered the hosts a first blow in the innings.

On the first ball of his very first over of the game, Hooda caught-and-bowled a dangerous-looking Kyle Mayers on 39. However, the fans noticed something rather peculiar about the Indian player. It seemed Hooda was wearing someone else's jersey (no.24), as it had a brown tape over the name.

Hooda's jersey left Twitter confused, as fans drew an interesting theory over the reason behind the Indian player donning the shirt:

Incidentally, Prasidh Krishna has also donned the 24-number jersey for India, prompting a number of fans to question the reason behind Hooda not wearing a shirt of his own. Prasidh is not taking part in the second ODI, as Avesh Khan replaced him in the XI.

Earlier, Team India was fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first ODI against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Friday. Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

